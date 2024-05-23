Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich Is A Top-Tier Chicken Sandwich

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and outdoor grilling season is about to be in full force, which means it's time for new summer menu items to make their way to fast food restaurants around the country. Just in time to meet the moment, Chick-fil-A is rolling out its summer menu for 2024, offering a new sandwich item, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich, as well as a re-launch of one of its most popular seasonal sweet treats, the Peach Milkshake.

Fans of grilled chicken sandwiches (as opposed to fried ones) will be delighted to see Chick-fil-A bolstering its grilled chicken options, tapping into summer cooking techniques which tend to be lighter and more grill-focused — without skimping on flavor or innovative toppings. And since no meal is complete without a sweet sidekick, the Peach Milkshake is the ideal accompaniment to just about any Chick-fil-A menu item, making its return to Chick-fil-A's summer menu for the 15th time this year.

I tried the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich at the Chick-fil-A test kitchen and innovation center in Georgia before it was made available to the public. Let this review guide you through the latest from this fast-food chicken behemoth, to decide if this limited-time offering is worthy of being part of your hot grill summer.