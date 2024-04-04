Chick-Fil-A Is Jumping Into Spring With New, Limited-Time Fruity Sips

For many of us, the beginning of spring is signaled by rainy days and blooming flowers, but this year Chick-fil-A fans will get to usher in the season with some new fruity drinks full of warm-weather flavor. The fast food chain isn't normally thought of as a purveyor of limited-time items like some competitors, but it did start introducing seasonal beverages back in 2017. After years of a famously simple lineup of menu offerings, the company has been experimenting with more items like last year's successful Caramel Crumble Shake. Of course, one of the most loved items on the menu is the shop's lemonade, so we all know Chick-fil-A can do a refreshing fruit drink well. Now it's delivering customers not one, not two, but four new variations on its most popular drinks with the new Cherry Berry beverage line.

According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, these drinks are launching nationwide on April 8, but if you are a One Red or Signature Member you may be able to get early access to the beverages through the Chick-fil-A app on April 5 and 6. The new line "provides a vibrant pop of mixed berry flavors." Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook says, "Our Guests have always enjoyed both cherry and berry flavors, especially during the Spring season. We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor they love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A."