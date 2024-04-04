Chick-Fil-A Is Jumping Into Spring With New, Limited-Time Fruity Sips
For many of us, the beginning of spring is signaled by rainy days and blooming flowers, but this year Chick-fil-A fans will get to usher in the season with some new fruity drinks full of warm-weather flavor. The fast food chain isn't normally thought of as a purveyor of limited-time items like some competitors, but it did start introducing seasonal beverages back in 2017. After years of a famously simple lineup of menu offerings, the company has been experimenting with more items like last year's successful Caramel Crumble Shake. Of course, one of the most loved items on the menu is the shop's lemonade, so we all know Chick-fil-A can do a refreshing fruit drink well. Now it's delivering customers not one, not two, but four new variations on its most popular drinks with the new Cherry Berry beverage line.
According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, these drinks are launching nationwide on April 8, but if you are a One Red or Signature Member you may be able to get early access to the beverages through the Chick-fil-A app on April 5 and 6. The new line "provides a vibrant pop of mixed berry flavors." Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook says, "Our Guests have always enjoyed both cherry and berry flavors, especially during the Spring season. We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor they love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A."
Everyone gets the fruity new drinks and some will get a sandwich too
The Cherry Berry Chick-fil-A drinks are described as a mix of cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors, which the chain has mixed with a number of different beverages. Top of the list is one of its signature items, a Cherry Berry Sunjoy, which combines lemonade with fresh brewed sweet tea. This is the company's fifth variation on the popular Sunjoy, after previous seasonal flavors like Watermelon Mint and White Peach. The individual lemonade and iced teas will also be getting Cherry Berry versions, and there will be a Frosted Lemonade variation, which the company calls "the perfect springtime sweet treat." So get ready to hit up the nearest Chick-fil-A drive-thru to claim yours.
Finally, if you are anywhere near the Raleigh area in North Carolina, you'll be getting one extra Chick-fil-A release before anyone else on April 8, as the test market for the new Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. For a limited time customers in that region can try a chicken sandwich on a pretzel bun with lettuce, sliced tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a side of creamy Dijon mustard. If Raleigh fans give this new sandwich a thumbs up, it could be the next big release Chick-fil-A puts on their calendars this year.