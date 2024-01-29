16 Mistakes You're Making At Fast Food Restaurants

There are few things more frustrating than dealing with a bad food experience when all you wanted to do was get something to eat as quickly as possible. While certain locations will always be hit and miss, there may be a few mistakes you're making at fast food restaurants that are leading to repeated unpleasant visits. As someone who worked in fast food locations ranging from Sonic Drive-In to combination KFC/Taco Bell storefronts, I've often regretted some of my own past actions when ordering at these places (and others) since.

Thankfully, most of these problems can be easily avoided with a bit of forethought, patience, and empathy. Fast food workers are often young and underpaid, and the quality of their management and training can vary from incredibly dedicated to barely present depending on how involved the owner of the franchise is. Keeping this in mind when ordering will help you avoid the mistakes you're making at fast food restaurants and ensure your meal experience is better than it would be otherwise.