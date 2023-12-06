Save Everyone Time And Avoid Placing Large Orders In The Drive-Thru

The three pillars of drive-thru etiquette are as follows: Don't vape at the drive-thru window; know what you're going to order by the time you get in line, and if you're going to place a large order, don't use the drive-thru. Today, we're looking a little closer at this final rule. If you know you're going to be placing a large order, do everyone a favor and order inside. The drive-thru line is for quick service; do your part to keep the line moving and get out of your car to order.

For starters, dropping a bomb on underpaid, overworked employees may immediately suggest that you've never worked a fast food job before in your life. On the subreddit r/Starbucks, one apparent barista paints the unpleasant scene of one customer ordering seven Frappuccinos during an understaffed shift. "[W]e had a busy cafe and really only one person on bar, but we still got those fraps out in 6ish minutes." But, even so, the poster says that a customer behind the large orderer pulled up to the second window. Frustrated by the long wait time, they requested a free item, failing to appreciate that the baristas just cranked out such a large order so quickly while workers "were trying to get closing tasks done, and [I've] been here 6 hours."