We Tried Chick-Fil-A's (Sort Of) New Spicy Chicken Sandwich And Banana Pudding Milkshake

Gather 'round, chicken sandwich lovers: Chick-fil-A is rolling out a new crispy chicken sandwich. Starting at the end of August and for a limited time, Chick-fil-A's fall menu will include a spicy reboot of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich from 2023, as well as the relaunch of the fan-favorite Banana Pudding Milkshake after over a decade on hiatus. In addition, a Banana Frosted Coffee will also be joining the fall menu. (As of publication, this item was not available for me to try in person.)

Fans of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be happy to see that not only is it returning in its original form, but a spicy new twist will be available as well. In the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, the standard chicken filet is replaced with a spicy one, turning up the heat. The Banana Pudding Milkshake is also an exciting development, as fans have had to wait for years for this sweet treat to make its grand return.

I had the opportunity to try the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Banana Pudding Milkshake at Chick-fil-A's test kitchen and innovation center before they were made available to the public. In the spirit of back-to-school season, it's time for you to get educated on these two items and whether they're worth trying for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.