10 Chick-Fil-A Menu Hacks That Are Worth A Try

Sometimes, the best part of any fast food chain is when they have a secret menu for you to choose from — it's elusive, it feels exclusive, and most times, it's just delicious. Chick-fil-A is no different. And when you are having a craving for the most important meal of the day, Chick-fil-A's secret menu is sure to satisfy you. You can order a chicken, egg, and cheese — the chain's twist on a classic meat, egg, and cheese — but instead of the chicken, you can ask for a spicy filet if it's available near you. No worries if not — remember, you can make your chicken saucy on your own.

Other small but make-or-break-level hacks are to add honey to the chick-n-minis. These are bite-sized chicken nuggets in mini bread rolls that already have honey butter on them, so adding honey will give that extra sweet kick to start your morning out heartily. If you're feeling particularly lucky, you can try to snag a breakfast sample. To do this, you have to head to your local Chick-fil-A at the perfect time — before 10:30 a.m. when the chain stops serving breakfast — and simply ask the employee if there are any breakfast samples available.

Some locations will give you a sample for free, and others may ask you to make a purchase before claiming your sample. The breakfast sample typically includes two chicken biscuit sandwich meals, but this will vary by location.