Review: Taco Bell And Omar Apollo's Disha Hot Hot Sauce Masters The Smoke Factor

Taco Bell is teaming up with Mexican-American musician Omar Apollo for an unprecedented partnership: filling the fast-food chain's celebrated sauce packets with a secret-recipe hot sauce originally made by the family of this Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. Starting on September 26, Apollo's generation-spanning Disha Hot Hot Sauce appears on Taco Bell menus nationwide. This newly introduced condiment joins the brand's iconic sauce-packet lineup for a limited time, and features a rich blend of bold, smoky flavors perfected by Apollo's mother.

According to a Taco Bell press release, discussions for this saucy collaboration began in 2023 when the company learned about Apollo's aspiration for encouraging more people to try his mother's special hot sauce. "Everyone's family has that one recipe they believe is worth sharing with the rest of the world," Apollo stated. "For me, it's Disha Hot Hot Sauce. It's not just about the flavors that take me back to my childhood, but about honoring my heritage and the countless sacrifices my parents made for me to pursue my passions."

Following a busy summer when Taco Bell re-released classic menu items from across the decades, the chain invited Tasting Table to sample the new Disha Hot Hot Sauce packets just before their debut. Read on to learn what's so special about this spicy limited-time offering, how to snag a taste of it, and whether it lives up to the hype.