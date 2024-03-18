11 Fast Food Ranch Sauces, Ranked

Whether you're a dipper, a dunker, or a squeezer, ranch is likely a go-to sauce for anything from burgers to salads. The creamy condiment is made of buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, a mix of herbs like parsley, and a steady sprinkle of spices like onion and garlic powder. While ranch is a dominant staple in the Midwest region of the U.S., people across the country, and even the world, go to fast food restaurants asking for a side of ranch with their order.

Every packet of ranch is different, and there are endless fast food chains to visit for a good ranch sauce to enjoy with your meal. With so many choices, deciding which sauce tastes the best can be challenging. Luckily, I visited many different fast food chains to try each brand's ranch sauce with french fries. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based on factors like taste, accessibility, and value.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.