Why You Should Avoid Buying Chick-Fil-A Sauce From The Restaurant

If you're a sauce lover, you may be a fan of Chick-fil-A's signature sauce. And you may also know that the Chick-fil-A sauce, along with its other sauces, including Polynesian, Garlic Herb Ranch, Honey Mustard, and Barbeque, are all available to buy in bottle form at any Chick-fil-A restaurant. But what you may not know is that buying a bottle from a Chick-fil-A restaurant is not the best deal you can get when it comes to buying their sauces. This is because all Chick-fil-A sauces are also available to buy in stores such as Walmart and Target — and in bigger-sized bottles.

While Chick-fil-A restaurants only offer 8-ounce bottles, retail stores offer 16-ounce and 24-ounce bottles for a better deal. The 8-ounce bottles in Chick-fil-A restaurants are priced at $2.75 per bottle, which prices out to about 34 cents per ounce. Meanwhile, at Walmart for example, a 16 oz bottle is priced at $4.18, which comes out to about 26 cents per oz, and a 24 oz bottle costs $5.76, which comes out to the best deal of 24 cents per ounce.

The prices at other stores may vary, as may the price of in-restaurant bottles depending on location. However, while buying a bottle of your favorite Chick-fil-A sauce while you're dining at one of the locations may be the most convenient, it's certainly not the best deal.