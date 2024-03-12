15 Creative Uses For Chile De Árbol

A spicy tingle on your tongue is one of the most pleasing sensations. Arriving with a kick that leaves an alluring impression, this fiery feeling often comes from capsaicin – a compound produced in chile peppers. In short, the more capsaicin is present, the hotter a pepper will be. The level of spiciness is measured in Scoville units and tends to vary drastically between peppers. For example, bell peppers have 0 Scoville units while the notorious ghost pepper averages around 1 million Scoville units – with the chile de árbol pepper sitting somewhere in the middle.

One of the most commonly used peppers in the world, the chile de árbol is a popular ingredient for red sauces and spicy seasoning blends. You can taste its piquant punch in popular sauce brands like Cholula, for example, though it contains undertones of smokiness and nuttiness, as well. In that sense, it's a potent pepper that can put a spicy spin on your cooking. If you'd like to incorporate this intriguing chile into more meals, here are some creative ways to turn the heat up with chile de árbol.