Why You Should Never Throw Out The Water After Soaking Dried Chiles

Dried chiles are a flavor powerhouse when cooking. They bring a deep complexity to many dishes and cuisines, from chile colorado and chicken mole to soups, salsas, and desserts. We highly recommend using them in your kitchen, as taking the time to soak the dried chiles is well worth the effort. When you do, you won't only be left with delicious, potent peppers, but also the equally valuable water they have been rehydrated in.

Instead of throwing this liquid out, save it to use as a resourceful ingredient for amping up any number of dishes. Soaking chiles is an important step in cooking with them. Drying the chiles is an excellent way to preserve them, but they must regain some amount of moisture to soften and impart their taste more successfully.

In the process of water entering the chile, the water itself is also infused with the chile's flavors, creating a sort of savory and smoky broth. It's not something you will want to pour down the sink, as it can impart an incredible taste to your next dish.