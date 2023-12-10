Chicken Mole-Ish Chili Recipe

While chocolate is most often reserved for baked goods, mole sauce is an exception that allows us to incorporate the beloved sweet treat into savory dishes. This chicken mole-ish chili recipe showcases just how delicious chocolate can be in a savory context. Before you start to worry that your chili will taste overly sweet, rest assured that the chocolate only helps enhance other flavors. "The idea of putting chocolate in chili might seem off putting, but the chocolate helps to balance the heat of the dish and adds an earthy flavor," recipe developer Julianne De Witt explains. And, before you spring for some fancy chocolate, De Witt assures us that just about any type of dark chocolate will do the trick: "No need to use Mexican chocolate in this recipe (unless you want to); I use 75% dark chocolate."

Aside from the addition of chocolate, you can count on plenty of other exciting flavor factors in this mole-ish chili. As De Witt says, "It's spicy, healthy, hearty, and a little different from the usual chili we all know and love." Perfect for chilly, winter evenings, you may never go back to your chocolate-less chili after trying out this mole-inspired recipe.