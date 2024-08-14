Taco Bell Is Set To Re-Release Classic Menu Items From Across The Decades. Here's What To Expect

While every fast food chain has a list of items fans hate to see disappear, Taco Bell is particularly famous for discontinuing popular creations. Everything from the 7-Layer Burrito to the Double Decker Taco has been dropped from its menu, and the chain seems to know how much people miss them, having teased fans with the potential of their long-lost favorites coming back for years now. Case in point: The company permanently brought back the Mexican Pizza in 2022, only two years after dropping it, and has even let fans vote to bring back their favorite items for limited-time runs. So far these resurrections have been brief and usually come one item at a time, but now Taco Bell is cooking up something a little bigger, as it plans to re-release a whole menu of classic items from past decades, starting in a few test locations.

Five items will be returning, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table, allowing fans to re-experience the Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme, and Caramel Apple Empanada. The promotion starts on August 15, and will only be available at three California stores. The first is in Fullerton on Orangethorpe Avenue until August 19. Two stores will offer the menu until August 21, one on Imperial Highway in Brea, and the second on Barranca Parkway in Irvine. Items will only be available while supplies last, however, Taco Bell has teased that a nationwide release will follow later this year.