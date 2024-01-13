Why Taco Bell Discontinued Its Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito

Taco Bell just introduced its new value menu, which fans are understandably stoked about. The new budget-friendly lineup features 10 items under $3 each, but not every pre-existing value item in Taco Bell's roster will be in attendance for the new installation. The artist formerly known as the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito is officially fin.

The reason for its retirement isn't particularly comforting to grieving fans, either. According to a statement from Taco Bell, the Chipotle Ranch burrito just didn't make the cut. It gets worse, too. Joining the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito in the Más Graveyard are the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo.

Fans have already taken to social media to mourn the loss of the CRGCB. According to one Redditor, "The day of reckoning is real. Just had both Wednesday night and now, they are no more. For 2 dollars apiece these puppies helped me survive troubling times." Another commenter complains, "These were the only reason why I had been going to Taco Bell again and now they're gone." The comments section of another post on Taco Bell's official Instagram is similarly flooded. One especially desperate comment reads, "BRING BACK THE CHIPOTLE RANCH GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO PLEASE [the word "please" 13 more times]!!!! THIS IS A DEVASTATING LOSS."