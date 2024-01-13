Why Taco Bell Discontinued Its Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito
Taco Bell just introduced its new value menu, which fans are understandably stoked about. The new budget-friendly lineup features 10 items under $3 each, but not every pre-existing value item in Taco Bell's roster will be in attendance for the new installation. The artist formerly known as the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito is officially fin.
The reason for its retirement isn't particularly comforting to grieving fans, either. According to a statement from Taco Bell, the Chipotle Ranch burrito just didn't make the cut. It gets worse, too. Joining the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito in the Más Graveyard are the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chicken Chipotle Melt, and $5 Classic Combo.
Fans have already taken to social media to mourn the loss of the CRGCB. According to one Redditor, "The day of reckoning is real. Just had both Wednesday night and now, they are no more. For 2 dollars apiece these puppies helped me survive troubling times." Another commenter complains, "These were the only reason why I had been going to Taco Bell again and now they're gone." The comments section of another post on Taco Bell's official Instagram is similarly flooded. One especially desperate comment reads, "BRING BACK THE CHIPOTLE RANCH GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO PLEASE [the word "please" 13 more times]!!!! THIS IS A DEVASTATING LOSS."
Moving forward, but who's determining the direction?
Perhaps grieving fans can be comforted by the newly introduced items coming to T'Bell's 2024 Value Cravings Menu, including The Stacker, Double Stacked Taco, 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, Chicken Enchilada Burrito, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, and Loaded Beef Nachos. Although, maybe these new releases aren't comforting at all. Foodies are still recovering from the devastation of the Quesarito's discontinuation back in April 2023. Taco Bell also took away-slash-killed the 7-Layer Burrito in 2020 and it seems that at least some fans still aren't over it.
Indeed, the company has a history of removing popular items to make room for new arrivals or streamlining the menu. Taco Bell temporarily removed the Mexican Pizza back in 2020 in the name of menu streamlining before eventually bringing it back in 2022 per intense fan demand. Time will tell whether such a fate beholds the CRGCB. Taco Bell hasn't announced any plans to bring the burrito back in the future, and for now, this looks more like a retirement than a hiatus. No more will forlorn fans taste the grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla — at least, not anytime soon.