Taco Bell's Newest Menu Test Features Chicken Nuggets With A Spicy Twist
Taco Bell, the iconic fast-food chain known for its take on Mexican-inspired cuisine, is once again making waves in the world of quick bites with its latest creations. Testing the boundaries of flavor and crunch, Taco Bell is introducing Crispy Chicken Nuggets to its menu for a select market, according to a press release received by Tasting Table. Starting October 12, Minneapolis, Minnesota residents are in for a treat as Taco Bell rolls out its new nuggets.
Made from all-white meat, whole muscle chicken breast, these nuggets are marinated in a blend of spiced jalapeño buttermilk, creating a burst of flavor that goes beyond your typical chicken nugget experience. What sets Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets apart is the bold, crispy breading that envelopes each piece, ensuring an unforgettable crunch with every bite.
They're available with your choice of sauces: Bell Sauce or Jalapeño Honey Mustard. Bell Sauce is a blend of tomatoes, red chiles, garlic, and onion, providing a rich and zesty dip. For those who want a little more heat, the Jalapeño Honey Mustard combines sweet honey, tangy mustard, and a kick of jalapeño.
Those living in Minneapolis with access to the test menu can try five nuggets with one sauce for $3.99 to $4.99 or 10 nuggets with two sauces for roughly $6.99 to $8.99. But this isn't the only new item making an appearance.
There's another menu item being tested
Also launching October 12, Indianapolis, Indiana becomes the first place where Taco Bell unveils its Cheesy Street Chalupas. Imagine a chewy chalupa shell stuffed with a blend of gooey mozzarella and pepperjack cheese. With this menu item being tested, Taco Bell is changing up the chalupa game by embracing this cheesy new twist.
Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas are available in sets of two, priced between $5.49 and $5.99. Diners can choose between classic shredded, all-white-meat chicken or grilled, marinated steak as the filling. To complete the street-inspired experience, these chalupas are adorned with onion, cilantro, and a flavorful Jalapeño Ranch Sauce.
As Taco Bell continues to push its boundaries, these new offerings are sure to catch the attention of Minneapolis- and Indianapoli-based fans. So, if you're in the test locations, make sure to try the bold, crispy nuggets and the cheesy chalupas. Then don't forget to let the rest of the Taco Bell fan base know what you think.