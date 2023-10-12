Taco Bell's Newest Menu Test Features Chicken Nuggets With A Spicy Twist

Taco Bell, the iconic fast-food chain known for its take on Mexican-inspired cuisine, is once again making waves in the world of quick bites with its latest creations. Testing the boundaries of flavor and crunch, Taco Bell is introducing Crispy Chicken Nuggets to its menu for a select market, according to a press release received by Tasting Table. Starting October 12, Minneapolis, Minnesota residents are in for a treat as Taco Bell rolls out its new nuggets.

Made from all-white meat, whole muscle chicken breast, these nuggets are marinated in a blend of spiced jalapeño buttermilk, creating a burst of flavor that goes beyond your typical chicken nugget experience. What sets Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets apart is the bold, crispy breading that envelopes each piece, ensuring an unforgettable crunch with every bite.

They're available with your choice of sauces: Bell Sauce or Jalapeño Honey Mustard. Bell Sauce is a blend of tomatoes, red chiles, garlic, and onion, providing a rich and zesty dip. For those who want a little more heat, the Jalapeño Honey Mustard combines sweet honey, tangy mustard, and a kick of jalapeño.

Those living in Minneapolis with access to the test menu can try five nuggets with one sauce for $3.99 to $4.99 or 10 nuggets with two sauces for roughly $6.99 to $8.99. But this isn't the only new item making an appearance.