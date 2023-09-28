Taco Bell Debuts First National Vegan Menu Item In The Form Of Its Beloved Nacho Fries

Taco Bell has long been a favorite fast food spot for vegans and vegetarians due to the menu's customizability to make most dishes meat and dairy-free. But for the first time ever, the chain is launching a national vegan menu item while also bringing back a beloved fan-favorite.

Nacho Fries, which have always been vegan, have returned but with a delicious plant-based twist: The iconic cheese sauce that comes with them is getting a vegan option. The new Vegan Nacho Sauce, which promises to have all the same comforting, cheesy flavors of its non-vegan counterpart, made a limited debut in Vegan Crunchwrap tests in June 2023 and has been certified as vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

In addition to the new vegan version, Taco Bell is also offering its Nacho Fries in a large size. Starting on September 28, the Nacho Fries will be available nationwide for $2.19 for a regular or $2.99 for a large. Then, starting on October 12, you can get the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce in either size while supplies last.