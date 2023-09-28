Taco Bell Debuts First National Vegan Menu Item In The Form Of Its Beloved Nacho Fries
Taco Bell has long been a favorite fast food spot for vegans and vegetarians due to the menu's customizability to make most dishes meat and dairy-free. But for the first time ever, the chain is launching a national vegan menu item while also bringing back a beloved fan-favorite.
Nacho Fries, which have always been vegan, have returned but with a delicious plant-based twist: The iconic cheese sauce that comes with them is getting a vegan option. The new Vegan Nacho Sauce, which promises to have all the same comforting, cheesy flavors of its non-vegan counterpart, made a limited debut in Vegan Crunchwrap tests in June 2023 and has been certified as vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.
In addition to the new vegan version, Taco Bell is also offering its Nacho Fries in a large size. Starting on September 28, the Nacho Fries will be available nationwide for $2.19 for a regular or $2.99 for a large. Then, starting on October 12, you can get the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce in either size while supplies last.
Nacho Fries for all
The new menu item commemorates the 10th return of the beloved Nacho Fries to Taco Bell. It also showcases the chain's efforts to make ordering even easier for those with plant-based lifestyles by taking out the extra step of modifying or strategically ordering a meal that fits their diet.
"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, said in a press release. "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents TacoBell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table." Don't miss out on your chance to order the iconic Nacho Fries again this fall. They will only be available for a limited time.