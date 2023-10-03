Taco Bell Is Adding Toasted Breakfast Tacos To The Menu

If you're a lover of both tacos and breakfast, then you'll be delighted to hear that Taco Bell has just announced that they're adding toasted breakfast tacos to their menu this October. The brand-new breakfast tacos will include scrambled eggs, cheese, and one of the following: bacon, sausage, or potato, and the biggest breakfast lovers may be tempted to try one of each. After assembly, the tortilla is grilled in order to achieve the toastiness that the name promises.

The toasted breakfast tacos join the fast food chain's already extensive breakfast menu, which offers an array of breakfast burritos, breakfast quesadillas, and breakfast crunchwraps. Many of these items include hash browns inside of them already, but you can also order hash browns as a side as well. For a sweeter breakfast option, the menu includes Cinnabon Delights, which are cinnamon sugar donut holes filled with icing. It was only a matter of time before tacos were added into the mix; they are the restaurant's namesake after all.

So, when can you start ordering these breakfast tacos?