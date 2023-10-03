Taco Bell Is Adding Toasted Breakfast Tacos To The Menu
If you're a lover of both tacos and breakfast, then you'll be delighted to hear that Taco Bell has just announced that they're adding toasted breakfast tacos to their menu this October. The brand-new breakfast tacos will include scrambled eggs, cheese, and one of the following: bacon, sausage, or potato, and the biggest breakfast lovers may be tempted to try one of each. After assembly, the tortilla is grilled in order to achieve the toastiness that the name promises.
The toasted breakfast tacos join the fast food chain's already extensive breakfast menu, which offers an array of breakfast burritos, breakfast quesadillas, and breakfast crunchwraps. Many of these items include hash browns inside of them already, but you can also order hash browns as a side as well. For a sweeter breakfast option, the menu includes Cinnabon Delights, which are cinnamon sugar donut holes filled with icing. It was only a matter of time before tacos were added into the mix; they are the restaurant's namesake after all.
So, when can you start ordering these breakfast tacos?
Breakfast tacos will be available starting October 12
For those of you who are eager to get your hands on Taco Bell's toasted breakfast tacos, the new menu item will become available on Thursday, October 12. The tacos will be priced at $1.49 and, if you'd like to try one of each breakfast taco variation, the price will come out to $4.47 (pre-tax).
The new breakfast tacos coincide with the return of Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass, which is only available to members of the Taco Bell app's rewards program for the price of $10. The pass will be on sale for only two days starting on Tuesday, October 3, just in time for National Taco Day on October 4. Once you've purchased the pass, you'll be able to redeem one free taco per day for 30 days, including the toasted breakfast tacos as soon as they become available on October 12. The pass also covers all of the other tacos on the non-breakfast menu, too.
If you have your sights set on the breakfast tacos, then picking up the Taco Lover's pass on October 4 would give you the most bang for your buck. The pass will last you until November 2 — that's quite a few free breakfast tacos!