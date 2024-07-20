Review: Cheesy Street Chalupas Are An Instant Taco Bell Classic
Taco Bell has done it again. The fast food chain has just debuted its latest creation: Cheesy Street Chalupas. These spicy handheld bites blend ingredients typically found in street tacos — think cilantro and raw white onion — with the restaurant's signature chalupa shells, cheese, and more. I'm a big fan of Taco Bell because it is always coming up with new and creative takes on Mexican-inspired fast food. Is it authentic? No. But you know that going in. I'm here to have a tasty good time, and Taco Bell never ceases to deliver an experience.
Late last year, Taco Bell introduced Crispy Chicken Nuggets with a spicy twist to a select market. Then, in March of this year, it dropped five new chicken-based items as part of its Cantina Chicken Menu. And then, of course, there was Taco Bell's collaboration this spring with Cheez-It, to create two Big Cheez-It items — a Crunchwrap and a tostada. Most recently, Taco Bell revived its nacho fries with two new menu items, including a new sauce.
The latest menu addition takes inspiration from street food vendors. Of course, Taco Bell had to give its new food a signature twist, with your choice of grilled, marinated steak or slow-roasted Cantina chicken between two chalupa shells, held together with melted cheese and topped with creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. As soon as I could, I made my way to the nearest Taco Bell to give these a shot. Here's everything you need to know.
What are Taco Bell's Cheesy Street Chalupas?
After a limited test of the product in Indianapolis, Taco Bell launched its new Cheesy Street Chalupas on July 18. These blend aspects of street tacos with Taco Bell flavors and cheesy chalupa shells. Unlike Taco Bell's existing chalupa shells, the Cheesy Street Chalupas are a bit smaller and served in a two-pack. Guests have the choice of either grilled, marinated steak or slow-roasted Cantina chicken. The chalupas are topped with creamy jalapeño ranch, fresh white onion, and cilantro. And those chalupa shells? They're held together with melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese.
Taco Bell says its Cheesy Street Chalupas are the chain's take on the tradition and heritage carved out by street vendors and the unique and flavorful dishes they serve. Taco Bell's street-sized, cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by its Quesalupa shell, which was released for a limited time in 2016. Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president of product innovation, said in a press statement that the onions and cilantro add "a different flavor profile" to Taco Bell's menu "and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love."
Where can I find new Cheesy Street Chalupas?
The Cheesy Street Chalupas are available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide. Our tip: If you're a fan of everything Taco Bell does or love trying new iterations on classic street tacos, don't waste any time. According to Taco Bell, these new chalupas will be available only for a limited time while supplies last.
The possibility remains that even once the items come off the menu, they could make an eventual return — but that would be pure speculation at this point. If you're hoping that they stick around longer, then just look at some of Taco Bell's other products that were pulled from menus only for them to return (consider the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, for instance, which was pulled during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently returned to the menu full-time). I wouldn't bank on that, however, so be sure to give the Cheesy Street Chalupas a try while you can. Good to know: They are available to order via the Taco Bell app as well as in the store.
How much do the Cheesy Street Chalupas cost?
A standalone order of two Cheesy Street Chalupas costs $5.49, though prices may vary by location. (For me, in New York, the price was $6.49). Beyond this, you can also enjoy the items as part of a Cheesy Street Chalupas combo, which includes a large fountain drink and chips with nacho cheese sauce for $9.49 (in New York), or a Cheesy Street Chalupas box, which also includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a hard or soft taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink for $11.99 (also in New York).
For a limited time, Taco Bell is also running a couple of promotions. You can get one free Cheesy Street Chalupas two-pack when you spend $25 or more on a delivery order in the Taco Bell app between August 1 and August 4 (at participating Taco Bells). Members of DashPass on DoorDash can use "a Summer of DashPass," which gives you $8 off orders of $25 or more that include a Cheesy Street Chalupas pack through July 24.
Taste test: Cheesy Street Chalupas with grilled, marinated steak
Take my word for it: This is one of the best items Taco Bell has added to its menu in recent memory. The grilled, marinated steak works perfectly with the street taco-style toppings of onion and cilantro, not to mention the creamy jalapeño ranch sauce, melted cheeses, and chalupa shells. To be frank, the steak is not one of my typical go-to Taco Bell options. Instead, I usually choose either chicken or ground beef. I found the grilled, marinated steak to be very flavorful and tender. With or without the Cheesy Street Chalupas, I will certainly be ordering more steak items from Taco Bell in the future. But as long as these Cheesy Street Chalupas are on the menu, I think they will be my go-to order.
If you're a taco purist, know that this might not be for you (but, then, neither is Taco Bell, most likely). I would say this is 90% to 95% Taco Bell creation and only 5% to 10% authentic street taco. But the flavors are there — it's a great bite. I also really enjoy the fluffy, slightly flaky chalupa shell. Using a small shell, akin to street tacos, versus Taco Bell's typical, larger chalupa shells, is also a great decision by the company. The two chalupas make for the perfect serving size.
Taste test: Cheesy Street Chalupas with slow-roasted Cantina chicken
Had I not tried the steak Cheesy Street Chalupas first, I would have been thrilled with the slow-roasted Cantina chicken Cheesy Street Chalupas. Don't misunderstand: I would definitely order this again, but I would reorder the steak version first. I do like how Taco Bell incorporated its new Cantina-style chicken into this new menu item rather than its standard chicken option. The Cantina chicken is oven-roasted and packed with Mexican spices; it also appears to use dark meat chicken over white meat, which I find much more flavorful to begin with.
In the end, I just found that the steak paired best with the cilantro and onions, really playing up the street taco flavor profile. The slow-roasted Cantina chicken simply didn't pack that same punch. The next time I want this style chicken, I would rather opt for something from the Cantina chicken menu — perhaps the soft taco, which incorporates shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and an avocado ranch sauce and creates a very fresh and light dish.
How do the Cheesy Street Chalupas stack up?
If I wasn't clear, I would definitely get either of these again. In fact, I am already looking forward to going back for more. Whenever that may be, however, I would get the Cheesy Street Chalupas with the grilled, marinated steak before I got another with the slow-roasted Cantina chicken. I am no stranger to Taco Bell and its many culinary creations, and this has become one of my favorite items.
For this review, I purchased two orders of Cheesy Street Chalupas, one with the steak and one with the chicken. The next time, however, instead of the standalone chalupas, I would get either the Cheesy Street Chalupas combo or box, depending on how hungry I am. Plus, as I wrote in my review of the best fast food value meals, I always prefer to have a meal with a side and drink included. (And what's a visit to Taco Bell without a famous Mountain Dew Baja Blast, anyway?)
Giving back to the communities that inspire the menu
Taco Bell is not just taking ideas from the Mexican and Latin American communities. In the press release announcing the new Cheesy Street Chalupas, the company says it is "on a mission to support the street food entrepreneurs at the forefront of food culture." In short, Taco Bell is helping alleviate some of the barriers that these "culinary experts" may face by giving them fully funded health permit-compliant street carts.
Over the past two years, in partnership with Revolution Carts, Taco Bell has donated 26 carts, with plans to donate 46 street-legal food carts by the end of this summer to vendors in Southern California. These street food entrepreneurs serve everything from tacos and burritos to tamales and beyond. What's also pretty cool is that each Revolution Cart is custom designed to represent the recipient's business and personal style. Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president of product innovation, added that these donations are just the start of "a long-term commitment we have to these entrepreneurs."