Review: Cheesy Street Chalupas Are An Instant Taco Bell Classic

Taco Bell has done it again. The fast food chain has just debuted its latest creation: Cheesy Street Chalupas. These spicy handheld bites blend ingredients typically found in street tacos — think cilantro and raw white onion — with the restaurant's signature chalupa shells, cheese, and more. I'm a big fan of Taco Bell because it is always coming up with new and creative takes on Mexican-inspired fast food. Is it authentic? No. But you know that going in. I'm here to have a tasty good time, and Taco Bell never ceases to deliver an experience.

Late last year, Taco Bell introduced Crispy Chicken Nuggets with a spicy twist to a select market. Then, in March of this year, it dropped five new chicken-based items as part of its Cantina Chicken Menu. And then, of course, there was Taco Bell's collaboration this spring with Cheez-It, to create two Big Cheez-It items — a Crunchwrap and a tostada. Most recently, Taco Bell revived its nacho fries with two new menu items, including a new sauce.

The latest menu addition takes inspiration from street food vendors. Of course, Taco Bell had to give its new food a signature twist, with your choice of grilled, marinated steak or slow-roasted Cantina chicken between two chalupa shells, held together with melted cheese and topped with creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. As soon as I could, I made my way to the nearest Taco Bell to give these a shot. Here's everything you need to know.