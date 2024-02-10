Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu Is Arriving In March
Yesterday was Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event. Omar Apollo performed. It was kind of a big deal — especially to anybody wondering what the fast food chain has in store for the months ahead. All of their questions (and probably more) were answered. At the Live Más LIVE event (1:00 p.m. PST), Taco Bell made some major revelations for the upcoming year, and it's safe to say that foodies can expect a smorgasbord of fan-service-oriented items, starting with the arrival of the Cantina Chicken Menu.
Taco Bell's all-new Cantina Chicken Menu is slated for arrival on March 21, dropping five new chicken-based items: the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl. In addition to these five new items, the Cantina Chicken Menu arrives with new ingredients including pico de gallo, purple cabbage, a white corn taco shell, an Avocado Verde Salsa sauce packet flavor, and new slow-roasted chicken. Per the press release, "The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies." In the meantime, to keep chicken-loving fans satisfied until March 21 rolls around, Taco Bell is releasing another item on February 15: the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which boasts chicken and cheese wrapped in pastry dough and fried.
The era of chicken has arrived
In October, Taco Bell was testing spicy Crispy Chicken Nuggets marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, and per the live event, these nuggets passed the test and are scheduled to hit menus sometime this year. T-Bell will also be releasing the Cheesy Street Chalupa, available in chicken or steak.
Still, these aren't the only chicken menu items that fans have said they would like to see. Foodies sounded off in the comments section of a Taco Bell Instagram post yesterday with their requests. Some commenters are still salty about T-Bell's recent revocation of a fan-favorite value menu item, the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. Other comments begged the chain to bring back other retired chicken-centric menu items like the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Chicken Rolled Tacos, and the Chipotle Chicken Burrito. Increasing menu costs were mentioned, as well. As one fan teased, "Bring back 2000's prices."
This kaleidoscope of new chicken-centric products wasn't even the only thing that Taco Bell revealed at the Live Más LIVE event. Looking forward, fans will see Mountain Dew Baja Blast-flavored gelato pints, Cheez-It stuffed Crunchwraps, and a future Tajín-based menu. Taco Bell will also be entering the ready-to-drink market with a canned Horchata Cold Brew Latte in collaboration with Beekeeper Coffee. To satisfy sweet tooths, the chain even announced Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights and an upcoming collaboration with Salt & Straw to bring back the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco this summer.