Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Menu Is Arriving In March

Yesterday was Taco Bell's Live Más LIVE event. Omar Apollo performed. It was kind of a big deal — especially to anybody wondering what the fast food chain has in store for the months ahead. All of their questions (and probably more) were answered. At the Live Más LIVE event (1:00 p.m. PST), Taco Bell made some major revelations for the upcoming year, and it's safe to say that foodies can expect a smorgasbord of fan-service-oriented items, starting with the arrival of the Cantina Chicken Menu.

Taco Bell's all-new Cantina Chicken Menu is slated for arrival on March 21, dropping five new chicken-based items: the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl. In addition to these five new items, the Cantina Chicken Menu arrives with new ingredients including pico de gallo, purple cabbage, a white corn taco shell, an Avocado Verde Salsa sauce packet flavor, and new slow-roasted chicken. Per the press release, "The Cantina Chicken Menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including pasilla and other varieties of chilies." In the meantime, to keep chicken-loving fans satisfied until March 21 rolls around, Taco Bell is releasing another item on February 15: the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, which boasts chicken and cheese wrapped in pastry dough and fried.