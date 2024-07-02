Taco Bell Is Launching A Spicy New Twist On Its Iconic Nacho Fries

When it comes to many of its most popular menu items, like nacho fries, Taco Bell giveth, and Taco Bell taketh away. The Mexican-ish chain has developed a bit of an unstable reputation over the last few years, axing fan favorites like the 7-layer burrito, Mexican pizza, and others seemingly at random, only to resurrect the Mexican pizza or the spicy potato soft taco less than a year later.

No item has symbolized this give-and-take attitude more than Taco Bell's disappearing nacho fries, which launched back in 2018, only to be killed and resurrected over 10 times, including once just a few months ago. Now, Taco Bell is expanded on that return, bringing us not one, but two big nacho fries deals. Starting July 9, the chain is bringing back its popular Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, and then debuting a whole new flavor a week later, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.

The new Taco Bell Nacho Fries flavor is a tangy Jalapeño Ranch. The fries will be flavored with the same mix of Mexican spices, while the jalapeño ranch sauce will be made with buttermilk, sour cream, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, herbs and spices. The mix is also topped with fresh pico de gallo and has the option to add black beans or ground beef. The Nacho Fries flavor will launch on July 18 for a base price of $4.49. However, it is not included in the returning Nacho Fries Lover's Pass.