Taco Bell Is Launching A Spicy New Twist On Its Iconic Nacho Fries
When it comes to many of its most popular menu items, like nacho fries, Taco Bell giveth, and Taco Bell taketh away. The Mexican-ish chain has developed a bit of an unstable reputation over the last few years, axing fan favorites like the 7-layer burrito, Mexican pizza, and others seemingly at random, only to resurrect the Mexican pizza or the spicy potato soft taco less than a year later.
No item has symbolized this give-and-take attitude more than Taco Bell's disappearing nacho fries, which launched back in 2018, only to be killed and resurrected over 10 times, including once just a few months ago. Now, Taco Bell is expanded on that return, bringing us not one, but two big nacho fries deals. Starting July 9, the chain is bringing back its popular Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, and then debuting a whole new flavor a week later, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.
The new Taco Bell Nacho Fries flavor is a tangy Jalapeño Ranch. The fries will be flavored with the same mix of Mexican spices, while the jalapeño ranch sauce will be made with buttermilk, sour cream, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, herbs and spices. The mix is also topped with fresh pico de gallo and has the option to add black beans or ground beef. The Nacho Fries flavor will launch on July 18 for a base price of $4.49. However, it is not included in the returning Nacho Fries Lover's Pass.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass
For the uninitiated, the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass first launched as a promotion in late 2023, following the Taco Lover's Pass in 2022. The passes are available for rewards members only to purchase at the price of $10 in the Taco Bell app. Paying this one-time price then entitles the customer to redeem the pass once a day for 30 consecutive days, in exchange for a regular order of Nacho Fries. Yes, that is 30 orders of fries for only $10. Dane Mathews, the chief digital officer at Taco Bell, says of the returning deal, "The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover's Pass subscribers' unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover's Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback."
The pass will be available for purchase for only a limited time, running from the July 9 launch until July 14, so anyone craving a full month of fries needs to be on top of it. There will also be a second deal available to members of the chain's fast food loyalty app heading into National Fry Day on July 12. At 2 p.m. PST on July 9, 100 fast-moving Fire! Tier Rewards Members can claim a special Tuesday drop in the Taco Bell app that gives them the Lover's Pass for free. Even if you can't grab one, paying less than a dollar per Nacho Fry order isn't a bad consolation prize.