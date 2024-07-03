We Tried And Ranked 11 Fast Food Value Meals Available For Summer 2024

To be honest, I hadn't been to an Arby's in about 15 years before trying its 2 for $6 Everyday Value meal. While I won't be beating the drum to go back again anytime soon, I won't necessarily go out of my way to avoid it, either. This fast food value meal allows you to pick two of: the classic roast beef, classic crispy chicken sandwich, and mozzarella sticks.

Now, opting for the two sandwiches certainly would have been filling and a good value for the money (the classic roast beef costs more than $5 on its own depending on the location, while the crispy chicken sandwich tops $6). But are two sandwiches really a meal? I'd say no, so I opted for the roast beef and mozzarella sticks. The latter were surprisingly enjoyable, while the classic roast beef — comprised merely of beef on a bun (with no sauce or dressings) — had a lot of good flavor and wasn't dry.

Even when purchasing an additional beverage, the total cost was still less than any other meal sold by Arby's, so the value is there. But due to the lack of available options, this one simply misses the mark, so it ranks fairly low. If you and someone else each need one small sandwich to fill you up, then the deal makes sense. Otherwise, I'd opt for any of the higher-ranked options.