Taco Bell Adds A New $7 Luxe Cravings Box To Its Value Meal Lineup
While inflation may be slowing across the country, the lingering effects are still hurting peoples' wallets, and that makes it all the more exciting to hear that Taco Bell is expanding its value meal lineup with a new Luxe Cravings Box. The Mexican-adjacent chain had raised prices on some of its value menu items, like the Cheesy Roll Up, as recently as January, but higher prices have slowly been pushing customers away from fast food in recent months, with some major chains like KFC, McDonalds, and Papa Johns actually seeing outright declines in traffic. That concern over prices now seems like it's finally being felt by companies, with McDonalds announcing a new limited-time $5 value meal, along with similar moves from Burger King and Starbucks. And now, Taco Bell is adding to the new budget-combo trend.
Taco Bell's new $7 Luxe Cravings Box deal launches on June 27 and will run until September. The box includes three full-size items, a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and Double Stacked Taco, along with a side of chips and nacho cheese, plus a medium-sized fountain drink. Taylor Montgomery, the CMO of Taco Bell North America, says, "With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we're giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items."
Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Box includes a mix of fan favorites at a big discount
While the $7 Luxe Cravings Box is limited to only this one combination of items, it's hard to complain about the price. The new deal amounts to a 55% price cut for the five-part combo at each item's normal a-la-carte cost. The Chalupa Supreme (which differs from an authentic Mexican chalupa) and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito in particular are two beloved Taco Bell items, so fans should be plenty happy, even if their other favorites aren't being discounted.
This new box offering comes on the heels of another big discount promotion Taco Bell ran that ended earlier in June: the $5 Taco Discovery Box, which was only available on Tuesdays. A more permanent addition was the expansion of the Cravings Value Menu earlier this year, which added new items like the Stacker and Loaded Beef Nachos. That expansion also included a permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box, which offered two vegetarian items, like Black Bean Crunchwrap Supremes and Potato Soft Tacos, with a side and drink for $5.99. While the price increases of the past few years are probably never going to be totally rolled back, this wave of deals offer at least some hope that customers will see some more relief on their food bills in the future. And at the very least, you have a few months of cheap Taco Bell ahead of you.