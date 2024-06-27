Taco Bell Adds A New $7 Luxe Cravings Box To Its Value Meal Lineup

While inflation may be slowing across the country, the lingering effects are still hurting peoples' wallets, and that makes it all the more exciting to hear that Taco Bell is expanding its value meal lineup with a new Luxe Cravings Box. The Mexican-adjacent chain had raised prices on some of its value menu items, like the Cheesy Roll Up, as recently as January, but higher prices have slowly been pushing customers away from fast food in recent months, with some major chains like KFC, McDonalds, and Papa Johns actually seeing outright declines in traffic. That concern over prices now seems like it's finally being felt by companies, with McDonalds announcing a new limited-time $5 value meal, along with similar moves from Burger King and Starbucks. And now, Taco Bell is adding to the new budget-combo trend.

Taco Bell's new $7 Luxe Cravings Box deal launches on June 27 and will run until September. The box includes three full-size items, a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, and Double Stacked Taco, along with a side of chips and nacho cheese, plus a medium-sized fountain drink. Taylor Montgomery, the CMO of Taco Bell North America, says, "With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we're giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items."