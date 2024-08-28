We Tried Dunkin's Two New Seasonal Coffees, And Only One Should Be On The Permanent Menu

Those of us who hail from New England or the mid-Atlantic region are all too familiar with the glory that is Dunkin'. Originally called Dunkin' Donuts, the brand dropped the pastry reference from its name back in 2019 to focus on its much more popular specialty: coffee. Of all the coffee chains in the U.S., Dunkin' ranks among the best, sparking an ongoing feud among coffee lovers over whether Dunkin' or Starbucks reigns supreme, whether we're talking coffee, pumpkin spice lattes, or even energy drinks. No matter which brand lives rent-free in your heart and mind, however, there's no denying that Dunkin's popularity is far from undeserved.

Dunkin' keeps things fresh by regularly rolling out unique craft coffee specials to ring in the season, holiday, or just because coffee is awesome and never needs a reason to be celebrated. Among these consistent coffee creations are two new products designed to blow last year's fall menu out of the water. I tried the chain's new Dunkalatte and Almond Spice Coffee, and here's my honest opinion on the flavor and value of each autumnal special. Read on to see whether or not these unique concoctions are worthy of places as new seasonal staples, or if they can't stand up to the more dominant fall favorites.