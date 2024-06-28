Review: Compared To Starbucks' New Energy Drinks, Dunkin's Sparkd' Options Fizzle Out

I love energy drinks. My favorite afternoon pick-me-up doesn't come from the coffee maker; it typically comes from a can. Red Bull is a favorite of mine, but I'm always interested in trying something new — and when it comes to energy drinks, I look for strong flavors that really pack a punch.

As someone who frequently peruses the energy drinks you can find in the grocery store, ever-seeking a newly released buzzy beverage, it's safe to say that my expectations for energy drinks tend to be pretty substantial. I like many different flavors, and have enjoyed the whole spectrum of popular energy drinks with varied amounts of caffeine content. That said, my favorites tend to lean toward options that are quite fruity, mildly sweet, and taste like identifiable flavors.

In late June, Starbucks unveiled a new lineup of iced energy drinks, following the lead of Dunkin's Sparkd' energy drinks that premiered with the donut chain's Spring 2024 releases. Eager to compare the new Starbucks and Dunkin' energy-drink offerings, I gathered every option now available at both chains. With these offerings being released within only a few months of each other, I was curious to taste both varieties and determine whether they are similar, or strikingly different. And, of course, I wanted to answer the big question: Which is better?