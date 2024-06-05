13 Red Bull Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

My very first energy drink was a Red Bull. As a teenager, I would frequently pick up a can on my way to dance classes after school, and it gave me a second wind to make it through the latter half of the day. Nowadays, I look at Red Bull in much the same way, but the flavor offerings since those days of drinking the original version in my car have certainly evolved.

I remember when Red Bull released its first specialty flavors. My compatriots and I enjoyed trying the different options while working our days away in the heat of summer camp. Fast-forward to today, and I am still a Red Bull fan, but now I enjoy it as a busy mom and writer.

While Red Bull has been my go-to energy drink for decades — even as the world of high caffeine content energy drinks ever expands — I've never had an opportunity to sample the whole lineup, until recently. Curious about which flavor is the best, I procured every variety of Red Bull I could find and committed to taste-testing them over the course of several days. What resulted is a ranking based primarily on the innate enjoyment factor of each Red Bull variant, but also taking into consideration how closely the taste of the drink matched its claimed flavor profile.