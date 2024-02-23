We Tried And Ranked Every Item On The Dunkin' Spring 2024 Menu

The arrival of new menu items is always a thrill, brimming with the promise of discovering new flavors and potentially finding new favorites. The unveiling of Dunkin's Spring 2024 menu was no exception, sparking my curiosity and appetite for exploration. Having already delved into the Sparkd' energy drinks, I found the rest of the lineup to be more in tune with my coffee predilections.

This season's offerings are a delightful homage to churro treats, featuring an array of drinks infused with churro and cinnamon vanilla flavors that offer a sweet and even slightly spicy allure. Complementing the beverage selections, there is also a churro donut, a savory empanada option for breakfast fans, and banana chocolate chip bread perfect for those on-the-move moments or for a snack to keep on hand. Eager to immerse myself in the full Dunkin' experience, I set out to sample as much of the Spring menu as I could, excited to savor and rank each new option on taste and texture.