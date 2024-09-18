Review: Panera's New Chili And Baked Potato Soup Are Instant Cozy Classics

This one is just pure decadence. The best way to describe this is as a kind of smoked Gouda-based fondue. It doesn't have smoked Gouda cheese in it, but the creaminess of the Monterey Jack, the nuttiness of the Asiago, and the smokiness provided by the bacon all seem to have teamed up and created a similar effect. It doesn't cool and harden quickly, either. If you want to enjoy this soup at its best, get an extra baguette and dip away to your heart's content. I'd even recommend sharing this one with a friend; it really is like a little warming cheese bowl.

In terms of downsides, when I read bacon in the description, I got a little excited, and it definitely adds to the flavor profile. But I really had to dig to find any of the tiny little bacon bits that were included. I feel like a substantial bit of bacon would have really helped on the texture front, which is otherwise (as previously described) a loose, emulsified fondue. There are noticeable potato chunks towards the bottom, but these don't contribute much beyond visuals. They're so soft they disintegrate the second they hit your tongue. They're also lumps of potato in a potato soup, so don't expect any flavor kick. If I'm being really picky, I'm not sure what makes this "rustic," either. There are no potato skins in there; the cubes of potatoes are very consistent. There's nothing rough and rural about it.

Does it do its job, though? Yes, it does. This may be one for the colder end of the season; it's definitely both warming and comforting. I could sit out a day of miserable sleet with a bowl of this very easily.