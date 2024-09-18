Review: Panera's New Chili And Baked Potato Soup Are Instant Cozy Classics
Winter is coming, but fall is in the way first. With the temperature dropping, it's time for food outlets to start rolling out some warmer, heartier dishes. One of the quicker chains off the mark is Panera Bread, which has just added a Rustic Baked Potato Soup and Hearty Fireside Chili to its menu. The two new dishes join the returning seasonal favorite Autumn Squash Soup, all available starting September 18, 2024.
The dishes also join a far broader, year-round soup and mac menu, which includes favorites like creamy tomato soup, broccoli cheddar, and French onion. The bread and soup chain has also made a number of menu additions in the past few months. Recently added items have included a few limited-time offerings, but some of Panera's latest debutants are set to be permanent fixtures. Other recent additions of note include a range of breakfast sandwiches, which hit the menu in June, and a pair of spicy sandwiches that first cropped up in July. As for Panera's latest offering, I tried both new soups myself to see how they were.
What are the new items?
There are two new autumn soups hitting the Panera menu, both of which are seasonal and aimed at combating the chilling weather most of the hemisphere will see in the next few weeks. The food chain describes its Hearty Fireside Chili as being a rich and savory blend of beef, kidney beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, and green chili peppers. Those ingredients are simmered in a broth, which itself has been flavored with chiles and cilantro.
Chili is a staple, and there's nothing wrong with a take on a tried and tested menu item. However, the Rustic Baked Potato Soup seems a bit more adventurous ... on paper, anyway. While potato soup is, in many ways, a classic, Panera's take sounds more like a slurpable baked potato. This is totally intentional on the chain's part and seems like an interesting way to elevate what could've been seen as a bit of a boring option. Panera claims the soup contains hearty cuts of potatoes mixed with bacon, chives, and seasoning, all of which are simmered in a Monterey Jack cheese sauce. The whole thing is topped with melted Asiago.
Both new soups also come with a free side, which can include a French baguette, some fruit, or some potato chips.
Price and availability
As this is the autumn menu, you can expect both items to disappear by winter, when they'll no doubt be replaced with a different seasonal range of hearty, warming menu options. Until then, the soups seem to be rolling out nationwide — so if you have a Panera or two in your local vicinity, you probably won't have to travel far to try them.
Price will vary from place to place. You're always going to pay more in an airport or a major city than you will at a small-town Midwest Panera location. In Upstate New York, which seems to be on the upper-mid to higher end of the fast food pricing spectrum, both soups were the same price, and (sans tax) you can expect to part with around $8.89 for a bowl and $6.79 for a cup-sized serving.
Nutrition facts
A bowl of Hearty Fireside Chili packs 400 calories, 120 of which come from fat. The macronutrient breakdown includes 14 grams of fat (4.5 grams of which is saturated, and 0.5 grams come from trans fatty acids), 43 grams of carbs (8 grams of which are from sugar), 13 grams of fiber, and 27 grams of protein. The chili contains 55 mg of cholesterol and 1,530 mg of sodium.
The same-sized serving of Rustic Baked Potato Soup is a slightly less calorific option, coming in at 380 per bowl — though 240 of those come from fat in this case. Of the 26 grams of fat in the dish, 15 is saturated, and 0.5 grams consists of trans fatty acids. The potato soup also contains 26 grams of carbs (4 of which are from sugar), 12 grams of protein, and a single gram of fiber. It contains 75 mg of cholesterol and 1,840 mg of sodium.
It is worth noting that this information is for the soups alone, and adding sides or drinks will change the nutritional makeup of the meal. You can also opt for a cup, which packs 250 calories for the potato soup and 270 calories for the chili, respectively.
Taste test: Rustic Baked Potato Soup
This one is just pure decadence. The best way to describe this is as a kind of smoked Gouda-based fondue. It doesn't have smoked Gouda cheese in it, but the creaminess of the Monterey Jack, the nuttiness of the Asiago, and the smokiness provided by the bacon all seem to have teamed up and created a similar effect. It doesn't cool and harden quickly, either. If you want to enjoy this soup at its best, get an extra baguette and dip away to your heart's content. I'd even recommend sharing this one with a friend; it really is like a little warming cheese bowl.
In terms of downsides, when I read bacon in the description, I got a little excited, and it definitely adds to the flavor profile. But I really had to dig to find any of the tiny little bacon bits that were included. I feel like a substantial bit of bacon would have really helped on the texture front, which is otherwise (as previously described) a loose, emulsified fondue. There are noticeable potato chunks towards the bottom, but these don't contribute much beyond visuals. They're so soft they disintegrate the second they hit your tongue. They're also lumps of potato in a potato soup, so don't expect any flavor kick. If I'm being really picky, I'm not sure what makes this "rustic," either. There are no potato skins in there; the cubes of potatoes are very consistent. There's nothing rough and rural about it.
Does it do its job, though? Yes, it does. This may be one for the colder end of the season; it's definitely both warming and comforting. I could sit out a day of miserable sleet with a bowl of this very easily.
Taste test: Hearty Fireside Chili
I'm actually pretty picky when it comes to chili, and I went into this one with fairly low expectations. I'm pleased to say that Panera has absolutely nailed this one. I've eaten worse bowls that have placed in somewhat prestigious chili cookoffs. For a meal from a chain restaurant, this is absolutely exceptional.
There's a great depth of flavor and a subtle smokiness that elevates the chili and keeps the background interesting. Panera has been brave and actually gave this one a little kick, which totally takes it to another level. There's a touch of acidity and a deep tomato flavor that also lurks in the background, further adding to the depth. Honestly, I almost want to pair this one with a half-decent Bordeaux.
In terms of spiciness level, it's spicy for something you buy in a chain of cafes but won't get actual chili heads sweating by any means. If you're heat-averse, this should give you a moderate challenge. If you bury a vindaloo every weekend, then you'll spot it and go, "Oh, that's nice."
It's also pretty substantial. I couldn't help polishing off the bowl, and it's indeed very filling. I'm probably not qualified to go recommending diet foods, but if you want to stay full for a few hours on 400 calories, then you could do a lot worse. The 27 grams of protein is a nice bonus, too.
Final thoughts/are the new items worth it?
Panera set out to create a string of menu items that will keep you cozy once the weather gets bad. It's done exactly that on both counts, whether you pick the Hearty Fireside Chili or the Rustic Baked Potato Soup. The chili strikes me as an any-time, any-place kind of deal and should really get a spot on the regular menu. The potato soup is going to be beautiful when it gets miserable outside and should really carry on to the winter menu. With that being said, you have my eternal sympathies if you try to tackle a bowl of it in Florida. The flavor is there, but it's a very heavy, very hearty bowl full of creamy cheese at the end of the day.
In terms of pricing, for the extra dollar and a bit, you're definitely better off getting a bowl and possibly sharing if that's an option. However, that's a common theme in the soup world. While soup is traditionally a cheap meal, just short of $9 doesn't feel excessive in this case. You can spend that at McDonalds, Wendy's, Burger King, etc., and you'll get something far less filling and flavorful. Looking at the ingredients list, you should definitely not make Panera your only food source, but it's definitely better for you than many of the alternatives. This is one of the best dishes I've had from what could fairly be described as a "fast food" place. If I was served either soup in a mid-range, well-reviewed restaurant, I wouldn't be disappointed in the slightest.