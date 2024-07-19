Review: Panera's New Spicy Sandwiches Are Worth The Cost But What About The Avocado Toast?

Panera Bread recently launched four new menu items in the bakery and cafe chain's never-ending quest for revamped offerings. The items fall into two camps: breakfast toast and all-day sandwiches, giving guests food options throughout the day. All items are savory, so if you want something on the sweeter side, opt for one of the cinnamon roll breakfast sandwiches released in June.

Plenty of fast-casual chains, such as Jersey Mike's Subs and Chick-fil-A, offer sandwiches, which gives Panera a lot of competition. However, chains haven't really dove into the avocado toast realm yet, save for smaller local eateries that might have it on the menu. As someone who eats, makes, and purchases sandwiches and avocado toast just about every week, I know what makes them average versus what it takes to stand out.

I've been coming to Panera for years and even worked there back in the day, so I've tried many products over the years. I ordered my food from the Panera app, which makes it easy to customize or add to your order. I sampled the two toasts and two sandwiches to get an idea of what to expect from the four new bread-based products. I order each of these items exactly as they come with no additions or substitutions. In this article, you'll find out the cost, its availability, what the food tastes like, and if it's worth your dollars. I'll give you a little teaser: Some are better than others.