Panera Debuts 2 New Soups, Including A Rustic Take On A Fan Favorite

Seasonal fall menus aren't reserved just for coffee shops debuting pumpkin spice lattes. Starting September 18, Panera's soup menu has three additions for the season. With two brand-new soups, the Hearty Fireside Chili and Rustic Baked Potato Soup, and a comeback of the seasonal fan-favorite Autumn Squash Soup, Panera might become your go-to in these coming months of soup weather.

Aiming to emanate cozy fireside vibes as its name suggests, the Hearty Fireside Chili features a chili and cilantro broth filled with beef, fire-roasted tomatoes, and green chili peppers. This soup will warm you up from the inside, so you don't have to eat it while actually sitting by a fire. If you're in the mood for something creamy, go for the Rustic Baked Potato Soup. A Monterey Jack cheese sauce suspends homestyle cuts of bacon, potato, and chives — the best of all of the baked potato toppings. For those who have been waiting since last fall, the Autumn Squash Soup is back. This one has all of your favorite fall flavors: a creamy veggie broth with hints of honey, apple juice, and curry, simmered butternut squash and pumpkin, and roasted pumpkin seeds on top.