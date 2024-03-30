16 Unexpected Toppings To Level Up Your Baked Potato

A baked potato is one of the few dishes that can be either a side or a whole meal. While you certainly can keep this spud simple and slather it with a pat of butter and a sprinkle of salt, there's an entire universe of baked potato toppings out there waiting to be explored. We're not talking about the "safe" scoop of sour cream or a pinch of scallions, either. Instead, we're looking at all the unconventional toppings that will take your tater to a new level.

Before listing these odd (yet flavorful) additions, we must ask: What makes a good baked potato topping? In rounding up these accompaniments, we looked for ingredients that added an element of flavor, like a burst of acidity or umami, to help amp up the relatively bleak flavor of the potato. We also sought out bold textures, since the standard baked potato only has a little bit of crunchiness from the skin. Here are some of our favorite, tasty findings.