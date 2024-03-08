Elevate Baked Potatoes With Your Favorite Hummus
Whether enjoyed as a side dish or a hearty main course, baked potatoes are a timeless comfort food, beloved for their simplicity and versatility. While traditional toppings like butter, sour cream, and cheese are always delicious, why not take your baked potato game to the next level by incorporating one of the most versatile spreads: hummus?
Ready to get this (hummus) party started? For a straightforward approach, begin by baking your potatoes until they are tender and fluffy inside, with crisp skin on the outside. Cut a slit across the top of each potato and gently mash the insides with a fork. Then, generously spread your favorite hummus over the potato and finish by sprinkling fresh chopped herbs such as parsley, dill, or chives.
For a Mediterranean twist, top your baked potatoes with roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, adding roasted garlic hummus for a creamy finish. Or, turn up the heat with a spicy, Southwest-inspired baked potato by filling your spuds with black beans, corn, diced avocado, and jalapeños and topping it with spicy chipotle hummus. For a buffalo-inspired recipe, toss cooked chickpeas in buffalo sauce and pile them high on your baked potato for a bold and tangy twist and finish with buffalo-seasoned hummus, a drizzle of blue cheese dressing, and a sprinkle of chopped green onions for a flavor-packed meal. You could even top it with Greek yogurt.
Going beyond the basics
We're not stopping there! Feel free to get creative with different hummus varieties. Explore options like roasted red pepper hummus for a smoky touch, sun-dried tomato hummus for a burst of tang, or even spicy harissa hummus for a kick. If you need more time, store-bought hummus works perfectly. However, making your hummus is surprisingly easy and allows you to customize the flavor profile. Finally, boost the protein content of your baked potatoes by adding a generous serving of different styles of hummus. Whether roasted red pepper, black bean, or edamame hummus, you can take your baked potato from a side dish to a satisfying main course.
With these tips, it's easy to transform the humble baked potato into a flavorful and satisfying meal. So ditch the butter and sour cream and embrace the world of hummus-filled possibilities. No matter how you incorporate hummus into your baked potato creations, you will elevate this classic comfort food to new heights. With endless flavor combinations, hummus adds a deliciously creamy and satisfying element that will have you returning for more.