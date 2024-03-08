Elevate Baked Potatoes With Your Favorite Hummus

Whether enjoyed as a side dish or a hearty main course, baked potatoes are a timeless comfort food, beloved for their simplicity and versatility. While traditional toppings like butter, sour cream, and cheese are always delicious, why not take your baked potato game to the next level by incorporating one of the most versatile spreads: hummus?

Ready to get this (hummus) party started? For a straightforward approach, begin by baking your potatoes until they are tender and fluffy inside, with crisp skin on the outside. Cut a slit across the top of each potato and gently mash the insides with a fork. Then, generously spread your favorite hummus over the potato and finish by sprinkling fresh chopped herbs such as parsley, dill, or chives.

For a Mediterranean twist, top your baked potatoes with roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese, adding roasted garlic hummus for a creamy finish. Or, turn up the heat with a spicy, Southwest-inspired baked potato by filling your spuds with black beans, corn, diced avocado, and jalapeños and topping it with spicy chipotle hummus. For a buffalo-inspired recipe, toss cooked chickpeas in buffalo sauce and pile them high on your baked potato for a bold and tangy twist and finish with buffalo-seasoned hummus, a drizzle of blue cheese dressing, and a sprinkle of chopped green onions for a flavor-packed meal. You could even top it with Greek yogurt.