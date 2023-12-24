Ditch The Bagel And Use A Baked Potato To Enjoy Cream Cheese And Lox

Move over, bagel, and get ready for a twist for enjoying lox and cream cheese: The humble baked potato. Let's be honest — bagels are great but can be carb-heavy and sometimes lack textural variety. The baked potato acts as a canvas for culinary creativity. Its fluffy interior, crispy skin, and salty undertones offer an excellent counterpoint to cream cheese's richness and lox's delicate smokiness. Plus, potatoes are naturally gluten-free and can be a good source of fiber and nutrients, helping you feel full and energized.

Furthermore, baked potatoes can be customized to suit your taste preferences. When it comes to adding cream cheese and lox, experiment with different types of cream cheese. Chive and onion add a fresh bite, while smoked salmon cream cheese mirrors the lox's flavor profile. Next, pick your favorite kind of lox, whether it's traditional smoked salmon or gravlax. Or, go beyond lox: Smoked trout, thinly sliced cucumber, or even a dollop of caviar can add unexpected luxury.

While the combo of smoked fish and baked potato with cream cheese may seem unorthodox, it can be a delicious and satisfying alternative to the bagel. It's also a dish that's suitable in all seasons, and would work for both a summer brunch or a winter lunch. So, ditch the bagel, embrace the spud, and you might just be surprised at how much you love it.