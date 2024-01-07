Use Leftover Corned Beef For Robust Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes can be elevated with simple additions like sour cream, fresh chives, or crunchy bacon or with more complex toppings like caviar and crème fraîche if you're feeling fancy. The starchy dish is versatile, so you can even add leftovers, like corned beef, the cured meat that's usually slow-cooked and served on holidays like St. Patrick's Day. The result will be flavor-packed baked potatoes that can easily be served as a main instead of a side dish.

Corned beef usually tastes salty and meaty, two flavors that work well with a baked potato that usually needs at least some butter to taste delicious. Properly cooked corned beef comes out tender, and you might barely need a knife to cut it, so you can easily shred it or cut it into bite-sized pieces to fit on top of the baked potato. You can add the corned beef on top of the baked potato with other toppings straight out of the oven. Another technique is to make twice-baked potatoes by scooping out the cooked spuds, mixing it with corned beef and other ingredients, then baking it again. Either way, these potatoes are a flavorful way to use leftover corned beef to avoid food waste.