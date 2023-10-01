Upgrade Your Next Loaded Baked Potato With A Creamy Seafood Topping

Since baked potatoes are such a versatile dish, we know we can deploy them as a side or the main event and top them with everything from Greek yogurt to mascarpone. But one ingredient (or category of ingredients) that typically doesn't make most peoples' list? Seafood. If you're not a fan of the typical bacon-and-chive toppings, or if you're trying to get your protein in without adding meat to your potatoes, stuffing them with seafood can be an incredibly tasty alternative.

While seafood is the starring flavor in these types of baked spuds, it's not the only ingredient that goes into them. They typically involve a creamy base, which is made of a combination of cheeses and other dairy products. If you're a fan of fish and chips with tartar sauce, chipotle sauces on fish tacos, or crab cakes and remoulade, you know how delicious seafood can be when paired with creamy condiments.

Instead of fries (aka chips) or tortillas, using baked potatoes underneath this flavor combo adds a soft, hearty base. Plus, seafood baked potatoes are simple to whip up, but unexpected enough that they'll impress whoever you're serving them to.