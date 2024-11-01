Baskin-Robbins' Brie My Guest November Flavor Review

For many, November 1 marks the start of the holiday season, and more specifically, Christmas. But for me, as much as I love Christmas, I'm a big proponent of celebrating the holiday and season at hand before jumping to the next. Baskin-Robbins seems to be in agreement with my sentiment, as its flavor of the month for November is a Thanksgiving cheese board-inspired offering aptly named for the heavy home entertaining schedule most of us have in the near future.

Advertisement

Cheese boards have been a hallmark of home entertaining for some time — they're always a crowd pleaser, but they're not usually so budget-friendly. This ice cream is a cool (pun intended), inexpensive way to taste all the components together at one time and even bring it along to your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations as a twist on dessert.

"Holiday gatherings are about sharing memorable experiences, and our Brie My Guest [does] just that," said Jerid Grandinetti, vice president of marketing & culinary at Baskin-Robbins, in a press release. "Our new Flavor of the Month is a bold twist on the best parts of a cheeseboard that will delight your guests and spark conversation at the table." I tried a bowl of Brie My Guest to see if it lives up to its holiday hype, and here's what I think.

Advertisement