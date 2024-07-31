12 Best Fruit And Cheese Pairings You Should Try

If you've ever hosted a dinner party, chances are you served some sort of cheese board or charcuterie board. Choosing a selection of cheeses for these occasions can be challenging, and finding fruits to pair with each cheese even more so. Should you stick to the classics, though they may be a little pedestrian, or push yourself a bit and try something more daring?

To provide professional advice and offer some tips to guide you through your cheese-and-fruit-pairing journey, I asked two cheese experts to share their knowledge and experience to help you create the best cheese board of your culinary life. Nikki Trzeciak is executive chef and senior manager of culinary and sensory at Saputo USA. Cameron Smith — whose nickname is Cheese Whiz — is the maître du fromage at The Inn at Little Washington. Both experts have extensive knowledge of pairing fruits with cheese and have shared their insights and unique ideas with us.

Whether you are throwing an extravagant party or simply want to try something new the next time you have a cheese course, these expert tips will ensure that your next cheese endeavor is a tasty one. So grab some crackers and join me as we explore the delights of cheese and fruit pairings.