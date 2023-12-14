Tangy Sharp Cheddar Complements The Sweet Kick Of Apple Quick Bread

If you've never tried cheddar cheese and apple flavors together, you may be missing out. Whether the two ingredients are combined on a grilled cheese, in mac and cheese featuring a chicken-apple sausage, or on a slice of apple pie, some people swear by this flavor pairing. Plus, you'll often see fruits like apples sitting next to cheese on charcuterie boards. The combo isn't so out of pocket when you think about what these two ingredients individually bring to the table – cheddar cheese is sharp and salty, while apples are soft and sweet. Together, they create a tasty sweet and savory juxtaposition, and can even result in a rich texture if the cheese is melted.

But if this is your first foray into bringing cheddar and apple together, start off with something relatively safe, like a quick bread. The flavors will still complement each other in the same way, but they'll be surrounded by the tasty, spongy bread, so neither one will overwhelm your palette. And unlike apple pie with melted cheese or grilled cheese, this bread is a much easier way to incorporate this flavor pairing into your everyday routine.