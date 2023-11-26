Sharp Cheddar Apple Quick Bread Recipe
Cheddar cheese and apples are one of those odd couples that somehow just work. The sharp tang of cheddar with the sweetness of apples provides a balance of flavors that can satisfy every craving. "Once fall comes I love having apples in just about everything," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. "This bread combines apples and cheddar, which are two of my favorite things. By combining sweet and savory you can really satisfy all your cravings with one recipe This isn't too sweet or too savory, so it's really perfectly balanced."
That said, you may wonder when to indulge in this sweet-and-savory dish, as it's not exactly the type of bread you would typically use to build a sandwich with. As with other breads that use fruits and vegetables, like banana bread or zucchini bread, it's often good enjoyed on its own, like a muffin might be. "This makes a good breakfast or snack. It could be served as a side dish with any brunch," Morone suggests.
Gather the ingredients for sharp cheddar apple quick bread
Given that the ingredients for this recipe are fairly common household staples, you may find after gathering up what you have on hand, you don't even need to head to the store. For this recipe, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, mayonnaise, shredded apples, and shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
You may be surprised to see mayonnaise in the recipe, and Morone admits it's the special ingredient that makes the bread moist. "[It] actually works as an egg replacement, even if the mayonnaise you use doesn't have eggs in it. The bread won't come out tasting like mayonnaise, either. But if you don't have mayo or don't want to use this, you can substitute it with two eggs in this recipe," she says.
Step 1: Prep the pan and preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a loaf pan well with cooking spray. Set aside.
Step 2: Whisk dry ingredients togeether
In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
Step 3: Mix the wet ingredients
In a large bowl whisk together the melted butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and mayonnaise.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Mix in the flour mixture until combined. The batter will be quite thick at this point.
Step 5: Add the apples and cheese
Add in the shredded apples and cheese and mix until well combined.
Step 6: Add batter to prepared pan
Spread the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Step 7: Bake the loaf of bread
Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until the loaf is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 8: Cool, cut, and serve
Cool to room temperature, then cut and serve.
How can I store the quick bread?
Homemade bread that includes fresh ingredients like shredded apples isn't going to keep as well as a loaf of bread you pick up from the bread aisle at the grocery store. If you leave it out, it will turn stale or moldy (or both) pretty quickly, so it's important to pay attention to how you're storing it. Morone suggests keeping any leftovers in an airtight container or a zip-top bag (try to get all the air out of the bag as you zip it up) for about three days.
That said, this recipe does actually freeze well. Morone says you can store it in the freezer (in a sealed freezer bag or freezer-safe container) for up to three months. This makes it a great recipe to double or triple, eating one loaf fresh, and then freezing the others to enjoy whenever the craving hits.
How should I serve the quick bread?
If you think of this bread as an alternative to a muffin, the ways to serve it mimic a muffin as well. It makes an excellent breakfast or brunch accompaniment, or a stand-alone snack eaten alongside a mug of coffee or tea. It's also delicious when topped with the spread of your choice. "Spreading butter on top is always a good idea with any bread," says Morone. "I also tried spreading apple butter on this bread and it was amazing. I thought it might be too much apple or sweetness, but it wasn't. You could try other jams, as well."
Just as the apple butter plays up the apple flavor in the bread, you could also include slices of the bread on a charcuterie board alongside freshly cut slices of apples and a variety of cheeses. Sticking with the theme and matching like flavors with like flavors is always a good idea.
What type of apple should be used?
This recipe doesn't call for a particular type of apple, so the choice is ultimately yours to make. "You can use whatever apple you like best. I used Fuji apples because I like their flavor. You can go more tart or more sweet, depending on your preference," Morone says. Just keep in mind that apples that are a little more firm tend to bake better than those that get soft or "mushy" on the inside (Red Delicious, for example).
Also, while grating the apples before adding them to the recipe is important, it's up to you whether you decide to peel the apples before grating them. "I didn't peel these before shredding them. I think the skin gives a bit of extra texture and flavor. But, if you don't like the taste or texture of the skin, then you can peel them before shredding," Morone says.
- 1 ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 ½ cup shredded apples
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Spray a loaf pan well with cooking spray. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large bowl whisk together the melted butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and mayonnaise.
- Mix in the flour mixture until combined. The batter will be quite thick at this point.
- Add in the shredded apples and cheese and mix until well combined.
- Spread the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until the loaf is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Cool to room temperature, then cut and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|271
|Total Fat
|18.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|35.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.1 g
|Sodium
|189.8 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g