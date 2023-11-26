Sharp Cheddar Apple Quick Bread Recipe

Cheddar cheese and apples are one of those odd couples that somehow just work. The sharp tang of cheddar with the sweetness of apples provides a balance of flavors that can satisfy every craving. "Once fall comes I love having apples in just about everything," says recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking. "This bread combines apples and cheddar, which are two of my favorite things. By combining sweet and savory you can really satisfy all your cravings with one recipe This isn't too sweet or too savory, so it's really perfectly balanced."

That said, you may wonder when to indulge in this sweet-and-savory dish, as it's not exactly the type of bread you would typically use to build a sandwich with. As with other breads that use fruits and vegetables, like banana bread or zucchini bread, it's often good enjoyed on its own, like a muffin might be. "This makes a good breakfast or snack. It could be served as a side dish with any brunch," Morone suggests.