Review: Shake Shack's New BBQ Burgers Sizzle With Savory Sauces And Fried Pickles

When I think of BBQ, there are two types that come to mind. The first type is the warm-weather outdoor gathering: a perfect summer barbecue with a grill packed to the lid with burgers, hot dogs, and the occasional boneless chicken breast, accompanied by a big bowl of potato salad. And then there's the other type of BBQ — the styles of regional American barbecue seen at roadside eateries in places like Texas, Tennessee, and the Carolinas, where slow-cooked meats fall off the bone, glisten with fat, and are slathered in barbecue sauce.

Shake Shack is tapping into the latter type with its new BBQ menu, channeling the distinct flavors of pit-smoked barbecued meat with all the accoutrements by way of two new burgers: the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, and the Carolina BBQ Burger topped with fried pickles. Additionally, Shake Shack is offering BBQ fries to accompany the new burger offerings, available with or without cheese sauce.

Before it was made available to the public, I tried the new BBQ menu during a tasting event for the media at New York's Shake Shack innovation kitchen, but my opinions of the new products were not influenced by their being provided at no cost. As we move into summer and start to seek out all the smoky, savory flavors of BBQ season, is Shake Shack a new destination for the best BBQ burgers? Read on to find out.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Shake Shack.