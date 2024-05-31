Review: Wendy's New Saucy Nuggs Menu Coats Chicken Nuggets With Savory And Spicy Goodness

Calling all chicken nuggets fanatics, boneless wing enthusiasts, and Wendy's aficionados: The fast-food chain will soon be launching its new Saucy Nuggs across the United States. As the name suggests, the new menu items are the restaurant's upgrade on its chicken nuggets, tossing them in one of seven sauces. Flavors include Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper, with the first three options available in spicy versions, as well.

Tasting Table was on hand for a late-May press event at a New York City Wendy's location to preview the new Saucy Nuggs, providing everything you need to know about the new menu items. Also in attendance was John Li, Wendy's global vice president of culinary innovation, who shared his saucy takes on the flavorful nuggets, which he called "a very big deal" for the company. He described the flavor profiles of the sauces, and offered some behind-the-scenes insight on the research and development required to create a new menu item. Li even hinted at a few things still in store, so stay tuned.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Wendy's.