A Popular Fast Food Chain Plans To Close And Replace 140 Locations
After closing 100 locations in May 2024, Wendy's is planning to close 140 more of its restaurants in the next few months. As Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner explained in an earnings call yesterday (via CNN Business), the decision comes after the fast food company "conducted a robust review of individual restaurants to ensure they meet our expectations for sales, have the profitability to fuel growth, and deliver the Wendy's brand experience for customers." But this is by no means an indication that the business is slipping.
In fact, after generating significant buzz with the Wendy's and SpongeBob Krabby Patty Kollab last month, it's actually quite the contrary. The locations set to close are only those that the company found to be "outdated and located in underperforming" areas, according to Tanner. The future replacement locations will, in turn, open in areas where Wendy's believes they will perform better. What this might mean for your local Wendy's is uncertain, as Tanner also explained that the closures are widespread and aren't confined to any one area in particular.
At this point, all you can be positive of is that, if your location does close, it will likely eventually be replaced and the overall number of Wendy's locations isn't going to change. As it stands today, Wendy's has about 6,000 restaurant locations in the U.S., and while the company is set to close more of them by the end of this year, it's rebuilding 250 to 300 new ones. These won't be just any regular Wendy's locations, either. Each future restaurant will be constructed based on the new designs that Wendy's revealed back in 2022.
Hundreds of new and improved Wendy's locations are coming
First debuted in the spring of 2023 at a restaurant location in Ohio, Wendy's new stores place an "emphasis on convenience, speed, and accuracy," the then-CEO, Todd Penegor, said in a 2022 press release (via CNN Business). In turn, Wendy's future replacement locations will feature everything from new pick-up windows to high-tech kitchen appliances and updated interiors.
They'll also likely include an additional, separate window for delivery orders, as well as a pick-up shelf and designated mobile order parking spots. Wendy's claims that the additions will only increase the convenience and speed that its new design seeks to provide for all of its customers, including those who order for delivery and pick up. As part of the overhaul, Wendy's also partnered with Google to optimize its AI drive-thru last year.
The new store design is intended to provide efficiency for Wendy's employees, too. In addition to the high-tech kitchen appliances coming in — including faster cooking grills, better lighting, and energy efficient ventilation systems — those behind the counter will be able to move with ease across the galley-style kitchen. That only means more Saucy Nuggs (which we reviewed positively) in less time, and in a new and improved Wendy's atmosphere.