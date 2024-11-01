A Popular Fast Food Chain Plans To Close And Replace 140 Locations

After closing 100 locations in May 2024, Wendy's is planning to close 140 more of its restaurants in the next few months. As Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner explained in an earnings call yesterday (via CNN Business), the decision comes after the fast food company "conducted a robust review of individual restaurants to ensure they meet our expectations for sales, have the profitability to fuel growth, and deliver the Wendy's brand experience for customers." But this is by no means an indication that the business is slipping.

Advertisement

In fact, after generating significant buzz with the Wendy's and SpongeBob Krabby Patty Kollab last month, it's actually quite the contrary. The locations set to close are only those that the company found to be "outdated and located in underperforming" areas, according to Tanner. The future replacement locations will, in turn, open in areas where Wendy's believes they will perform better. What this might mean for your local Wendy's is uncertain, as Tanner also explained that the closures are widespread and aren't confined to any one area in particular.

At this point, all you can be positive of is that, if your location does close, it will likely eventually be replaced and the overall number of Wendy's locations isn't going to change. As it stands today, Wendy's has about 6,000 restaurant locations in the U.S., and while the company is set to close more of them by the end of this year, it's rebuilding 250 to 300 new ones. These won't be just any regular Wendy's locations, either. Each future restaurant will be constructed based on the new designs that Wendy's revealed back in 2022.

Advertisement