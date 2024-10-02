You Can Finally Eat A Krabby Patty At Wendy's. Here's What's On It

Nickelodeon's beloved animated comedy show "SpongeBob SquarePants" is enjoying its 25th birthday this year, and to celebrate, Wendy's is teaming up with Paramount to bring hungry fans a real life Krabby Patty for the first time ever. For anyone who hasn't seen the hit show, a Krabby Patty is the signature burger sold at the Krusty Krab — the fast food burger joint where SpongeBob works. Throughout the 14 seasons of "SpongeBob SquarePants," the show's villain, Plankton, attempts to steal the top secret Krabby Patty formula, which holds the key to the burger's secret ingredient.

Wendy's version of the Krabby Patty will consist of a quarter pound of Wendy's signature fresh beef, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and a top secret Krabby Kollab Sauce. Wendy's is earning big brownie points from us for this level of fan service. The "SpongeBob SquarePants" show hasn't been on air for years, but the inclusion of a secret sauce is the kind of attention to detail that other companies could learn from.

The collaboration also comes with a limited edition Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty flavor, an entirely new Frosty that uses vanilla ice cream for the base and a pineapple mango purée swirl for the finale. Nostalgia often influences our eating habits, and this collab is hitting all the right markers. Hungry Bikini Bottom citizens will be able to pick up their own Krabby Patty from participating Wendy's locations starting on October 8, 2024.