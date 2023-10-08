How Food Nostalgia Guides Our Approach To Eating

If you've ever heard (or even used) the phrase "the good old days," then you're already familiar with the rosy sheen of a vintage touch. It would be impossible to talk about wistfulness for the past without mentioning food nostalgia. For foodies, a favorite treat often holds powerful memories. Maybe you fondly remember chowing down on a hotdog at a baseball game or getting an ice cream cone after a day at the beach. On a biological level, the brain subconsciously associates these tastes with good memories; effectively, you get a double hit of dopamine from both the pleasant flavor of the food and the feeling of the memory it evokes.

The hippocampus of the brain facilitates memory recall, which works in tandem with the amygdala, the part of the brain that assigns emotional meaning to certain memories. In fact, there's a name for specific tastes eliciting a strong emotional response: the Proust phenomenon. The story goes that French essayist Marcel Proust dipped a madeleine biscuit into a cup of tea, and the resulting flavor catapulted him back to a memory from his childhood with sudden intensity. "Involuntary explicit memory" is the defining characteristic here. If you've ever seen the Disney-Pixar film "Ratatouille" (2007), food critic Anton Ego experiences the Proust phenomenon when he takes a bite of the movie's titular dish — and maybe you feel the same way every time you bite into mashed potatoes.