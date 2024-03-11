25 Fast Food Menu Items We May Never Get Back

Fast food is so much more than just burgers and fries. Companies invest millions into research and marketing to get our attention and are always trying to invent something new to compete for diners' dollars. While some novel dishes turn out to be wild successes, others fall short and are buried in the proverbial graveyard of gastronomic follies. Many discontinued fast food menu items reflect broader food trends, like the low fat craze of the 1990s and the low carb diets of the 2000s. And while some of these dishes have cult followings, others were quietly wiped away from our collective culinary memory without a trace.

Most people have probably seen dozens of culinary inventions appear and disappear from fast food restaurants. If you've felt the pang of disappointment when you see that your favorite sandwich or burger is no longer on the menu, then this article is for you. Read on to find out about 25 fast food items we may never get back.