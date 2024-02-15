16 Best Spots For Pizza In Louisiana

Louisiana punches way above its weight in all things culinary, and pizza is no exception. While most people outside the U.S. couldn't point to "the boot" on a map, pretty much everyone has heard of Louis Armstrong, Tabasco hot sauce, and the city of New Orleans. A big part of Louisiana's cultural gravitas is its vibrant food culture of which its residents are staunch defenders. The layered culinary influences of each migratory wave to feed off this fertile swampland is but a backdrop for the state's best pizzaioli to create their pies.

Although, rightly so, Louisiana is more known for its French Acadian heritage, approximately 290,000 Italian immigrants came through the port of New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of them were from Sicily, and you can certainly feel their mark on Louisiana's Italian cuisine today. But back to pizza. You won't find "Louisiana Style" featured on a list of the types of pizza around the world. Instead, you've got plenty of options across the state, from foldable New York-style slices to thin-crusted wood-fired pies. Louisianians take food seriously, so you'll never be too far away from something delicious.

You'll notice many top choices lie in the Greater New Orleans area. That's because this is the most populated and restaurant-dense region of the state. New Orleans is a foodie destination unto itself, and thus offers the widest variety of quality pizza spots.