Few figures in history have inspired as much loathing as Adolf Hitler. He was a monster, but he was also enigmatic, with strange personal quirks. He tried to be an artist, and reportedly loved dogs. These stories stand out because they humanize someone who was inhuman. They offer glimpses of relatability to a person who should be anything but relatable. For instance, Hitler was also known to be a vegetarian, but that is likely not due to moral issues as much as it was about bad gas.

There are plenty of sources that claim Hitler was concerned with animal cruelty. Even today, many people struggle with the ethics of eating meat. But it's the paradox of Hitler's vegetarianism and animal rights stance that makes this so interesting. That someone responsible for so much human death and suffering could also apparently have a moral stance about the treatment of animals strains belief. But any apparent interest in animal welfare may not be the real reason why Hitler chose a vegetarian diet. As Business Insider points out, Hitler may have felt that a vegetarian diet would help relieve his chronic constipation and flatulence.

We've talked about the benefits of a plant-based diet before. While there are numerous advantages, modern evidence suggests that a vegetarian diet could actually worsen flatulence rather than relieving the problem. But the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey does agree that the high fiber content in a plant-based diet can prevent constipation.