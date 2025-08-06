Why Adolf Hitler Swore By A Vegetarian Diet
Few figures in history have inspired as much loathing as Adolf Hitler. He was a monster, but he was also enigmatic, with strange personal quirks. He tried to be an artist, and reportedly loved dogs. These stories stand out because they humanize someone who was inhuman. They offer glimpses of relatability to a person who should be anything but relatable. For instance, Hitler was also known to be a vegetarian, but that is likely not due to moral issues as much as it was about bad gas.
There are plenty of sources that claim Hitler was concerned with animal cruelty. Even today, many people struggle with the ethics of eating meat. But it's the paradox of Hitler's vegetarianism and animal rights stance that makes this so interesting. That someone responsible for so much human death and suffering could also apparently have a moral stance about the treatment of animals strains belief. But any apparent interest in animal welfare may not be the real reason why Hitler chose a vegetarian diet. As Business Insider points out, Hitler may have felt that a vegetarian diet would help relieve his chronic constipation and flatulence.
We've talked about the benefits of a plant-based diet before. While there are numerous advantages, modern evidence suggests that a vegetarian diet could actually worsen flatulence rather than relieving the problem. But the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey does agree that the high fiber content in a plant-based diet can prevent constipation.
What was Adolf Hitler's vegetarian diet?
During his dictatorship, Adolf Hitler had more than a dozen women working as food tasters who sampled everything before it touched his lips. The food was reportedly of high quality, but generally vegetarian during that period. He wouldn't eat meat or fish. However, that was only during certain points of his life. His own chef confirmed that Hitler had a great passion for stuffed pigeon, and he reportedly enjoyed a slice of ham from time to time. It's been reported that he was put on a vegetarian diet in the 1930s by a doctor to help relieve his stomach issues.
The idea that he was a vegetarian at all might have been propaganda. It's been proposed that his lead propagandist, Joseph Goebbels, came up with the idea in order to make Hitler seem spiritually advanced. He may have only eaten vegetarian meals to appear one way publicly, while indulging in meat whenever the urge struck him. That said, according to his own secretary, toward the end all he ate was gruel and mashed potatoes with the occasional breads, vegetables, and fruits.
What doesn't seem to be up for debate is that Hitler did suffer severe gastrointestinal problems. He'd endured them since childhood. The root cause has long been a mystery, but the symptoms included stomach cramps, excessive gas, diarrhea, and discomfort. It's easy to imagine that he would have tried many dietary approaches to address these issues. But it's certain that any gastroenterological suffering that Hitler might have experienced paled in comparison to the horrific suffering that his actions inflicted upon millions of people worldwide.