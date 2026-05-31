Here's What It Was Like To Stop At The First Buc-Ee's In 1982

The massive Buc-ee's of today didn't look like the very first operation. Before the brand claimed titles like the longest car wash and the largest convenience store, Buc-ee's was a much more humble business. What started in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, was a smaller convenience shop started by Buc-ee's CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin and Don Wasek. The 3,000-square-foot convenience store still stocked food, but it did not contain the wall of options that are commonly found today. "Well of course it's small it's the very first one. Beaver didn't know that Buc-ee's was going to be that big of a deal in the very beginning!" quipped a user on Facebook. The emphasis on cleanliness and friendly service was the same, however, with those same traits becoming defining parts of the brand.

What looked more like a neighborhood gas station sold fountain drinks, coffee, and packaged snacks that could be eaten quickly or carried to the car for the next stretch of road. Visitors were met with a more traditional roadside layout, not the barbecue counters, fresh fudge, and bakery cases that fill Buc-ee's today. In time, food — like the famous brisket sandwiches and snacks — helped set Buc-ee's apart from the competition and transformed the roadside store into a destination.