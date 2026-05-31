Here's What It Was Like To Stop At The First Buc-Ee's In 1982
The massive Buc-ee's of today didn't look like the very first operation. Before the brand claimed titles like the longest car wash and the largest convenience store, Buc-ee's was a much more humble business. What started in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, was a smaller convenience shop started by Buc-ee's CEO Arch "Beaver" Aplin and Don Wasek. The 3,000-square-foot convenience store still stocked food, but it did not contain the wall of options that are commonly found today. "Well of course it's small it's the very first one. Beaver didn't know that Buc-ee's was going to be that big of a deal in the very beginning!" quipped a user on Facebook. The emphasis on cleanliness and friendly service was the same, however, with those same traits becoming defining parts of the brand.
What looked more like a neighborhood gas station sold fountain drinks, coffee, and packaged snacks that could be eaten quickly or carried to the car for the next stretch of road. Visitors were met with a more traditional roadside layout, not the barbecue counters, fresh fudge, and bakery cases that fill Buc-ee's today. In time, food — like the famous brisket sandwiches and snacks — helped set Buc-ee's apart from the competition and transformed the roadside store into a destination.
Humble beginnings lead to lasting success
Over time, the small gas station evolved into a travel center with its own merchandise, with a logo and name inspired by Aplin's childhood nickname. "The original is small. The travel centers... insanely large!" explained a user on YouTube. "I honestly didn't like it the first time that I went," wrote one shopper on Facebook. "I was just so overwhelmed and overstimulated. But my kids kept begging to go back every time we passed one (we live in TX), and it definitely grew on me. Now I'm a big Bucee's fan."
The unassuming Texas gas station became a sensation, and merchandise with the beaver logo is still sold to fans. "Buc-ee's is hands down the greatest Gas Station in America," declared a customer on TikTok. Though Aplin had worked at his grandfather's general store, he didn't have formal experience in the convenience store industry before opening the first Buc-ee's. The logo and the name, drawn from his nickname, have grown into dozens of locations and inspired dedicated brand loyalty over decades of operations.