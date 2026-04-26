One Of Buc-Ee's Messiest Sandwiches Is Loaded With These 3 Meats

Road trippers look for Buc-ee's signs to fuel up between long stretches on the road. The unassuming Texas gas station became a sensation for its food offerings, and its sandwiches hold major appeal. For travelers struggling to make decisions — and who are facing serious hunger pangs — the Three Meat Sandwich packs chopped brisket, savory sausage, and smoked turkey into one order.

"I am pretty critical of my barbeque and this was one of the best barbeque sandwiches I've ever had, surpassing even some of the best barbeque joints!" wrote one customer on Instagram. Flavorwise, Buc-ee's brisket offers a slow-smoked richness to the sandwich, while spicy sausage adds extra complexity and texture to the stack. Thick slices of peppery, smoked turkey bulk up the combination, ensuring that any driver won't need to stop for another snack break before reaching their destination. The only thing required is a steady hand to hold this saucy sandwich, as juices from the brisket can soak into the bread — a messy feature that many have come to appreciate. "It's a mix that shouldn't work but it all melts together so well. It's ugly as sin, but the best BBQ is never picture perfect!" wrote another satisfied customer on Facebook.