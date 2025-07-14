The Seasonings Buc-Ee's Uses On Its Iconic Brisket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite humble beginnings as an unassuming Texas gas station, Buc-ee's has grown to become a cultural phenomenon that extends well beyond its home state. Known for being home to a sprawling array of gas pumps, clean and spacious bathrooms, and a wide selection of snacks, there are several can't-miss items for which Buc-ee's has gained the most fame. Whether you believe it or not, some of the most popular brisket in Texas actually comes from Buc-ee's. But what seasoning does the chain use to flavor its most famous offering?

The slow-smoked and hand-carved beef is complemented by a balanced blend of salt, pepper, and spices that gives it a recognizable flavor. The ingredients in the official Buc-ee's Texas Round Up Brisket Rub are a simple yet effective blend of sea salt and black pepper, followed by cumin, turmeric, dried garlic and onion, chili pepper, and sugar. To prevent caking, small amounts of soybean oil and silicon dioxide are also added.

In addition to being able to buy your favorite Buc-ee's snacks online, you can also purchase the brisket seasoning on Amazon. This way, whether near or far from your favorite roadside pit stop, you can easily prepare a brisket worthy of Buc-ee's.