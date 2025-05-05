Yes, You Can Buy Your Favorite Buc-Ee's Snacks Online. Here's How

You may find some of Buc-ee's most popular snacks while scrolling through Amazon, but your indulgence comes at a price. A 13-ounce pack of those sweet Beaver Nuggets may go for about $3-$5 at an actual Buc-ee's store, but on Amazon, that same pack costs about $11. Same with the iconic 20-ounce Buc-ee's Original Barbecue sauce, which goes for about $3 in the store and is marked up to over $10 on Amazon. There's no official explanation as to why Buc-ee's doesn't sell its own products directly on the Buc-ee's website, but perhaps it has something to do with cultivating an experience and forcing customers to go into a store to purchase a bag of Buc-ee's Butter Pecan Toffees for themselves.

Amazon isn't the only online retailer selling the best Buc-ee's snacks. Walmart has a fairly extensive selection of Buc-ee's beloved beef jerky flavors, from Bohemian Garlic to Lemon Peppered, though it depends on location. Plenty of avid Buc-ee's fans try their hands at reselling the food and merchandise on personal sites, but none have been quite as successful as Texas Snax, a man based out of Texas who runs a multi-million dollar business purchasing and reselling Buc-ee's items. If you're within driving distance to a Buc-ee's, you'll probably save some money and maybe get a photo with the mascot, but if you're out of range, you can always hope that Amazon (or Texas Snax!) will save the day.